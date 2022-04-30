Ron DeSantis Promises to Sign Constitutional Carry Bill BEFORE He’s Done as Governor

If the Florida state legislature puts a constitutional carry bill on Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk, he will sign it. In fact, he is pretty confident that it’s going to happen before his tenure as governor is over. During a recent speech about infrastructure, he said:

One the thing that I wanted the legislature to do — and I think we will do it, I can’t tell you exactly when — but I’m pretty confident I will be able to sign a constitutional carry bill into law in the state of Florida.

We used to be a leader on Second Amendment. There’s like 25 states that have already done it and I think if you look now, you have a situation where the official in charge of these permits doesn’t support Second Amendment rights. So why would you want to subcontract out your constitutional rights to a public official that rejects the very existence of those rights?

So the legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.