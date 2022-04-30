Russia hits Pentagon spokesman over emotional remarks: Kirby is 'losing his nerve'

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova hit at Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Saturday after he got emotional talking about her country's invasion of Ukraine. In a post on the messaging platform Telegram, she wrote in an "opinion" post that the press secretary is "losing his nerve." She called his comments "rude, insulting and troublesome," noting he "said some nonsense" about Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Among other gibberish, he said it was ‘hard to look at what Russian forces are doing in Ukraine.’ Really? How hard can it be for an American rear admiral to look at anything?" she asked.



