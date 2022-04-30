Russia will pull out of the International Space Station over economic sanctions: report

The head of Russia's space agency said the country would leave the International Space Station, per Bloomberg."The decision has been taken already, we're not obliged to talk about it publicly," said Dmitry Rogozin on state TV.Rogozin, the general director of Roscosmos, criticized Western-imposed economic sanctions against Russia.The head of Russia's space agency on Saturday said that the country would leave the International Space Station, which Moscow said is the result of economic sanctions imposed as a result of the country's conflict in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.Two Russian state news agencies — Tass and RIA Novosti — on Saturday reported that...



