"The Lion of Judah, the Lamb Who Was Slain" (Sermon for the Third Sunday of Easter, on Revelation 5:1-14)

“The Lion of Judah, the Lamb Who Was Slain” (Revelation 5:1-14) What’s going on in our world? Is anybody in charge here? It seems like the world is spinning out of control. We’re just getting over a global pandemic, and then we go into a global panic. Russia attacks Ukraine for no good reason, putting everyone on edge. Here at home, we’ve got men winning women’s swimming tournaments and a new Supreme Court justice who doesn’t even know what a woman is. Then there’s the economy. I checked my investment portfolio the other day, and, year to date, it’s down...



