Trump Endorses Mike Pence’s Brother for Congressional Reelection in Indiana

April 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), in his congressional reelection bid. “Congressman Greg Pence is doing a great job representing the people of Indiana’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump wrote in a statement on Friday that was shared on Twitter by his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington. “A former First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, Greg continues to proudly serve our Country in the U.S. House of Representatives. Greg is working hard to reverse Joe Biden’s disastrous record of out-of-control Inflation and restore the respect our Country deserves...



