Unlike other Hollywood whiners losing their MINDS over Elon Musk buying Twitter, William Shatner EMBRACES it in perfect tweet

April 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In a Twitter full of George Takeis, be a William Shatner. Seriously. We’ve lost count of the number of ‘entertainers’ aka Hollywood types who have lost their freakin’ minds over Twitter accepting Elon Musk’s offer to buy them. But not William Shatner. Granted, he’s not a thin-skinned, emotional harpy looking for verification and vindication on Twitter for his biased or sad narrative … His response was perfect: BTW, since it seems to be the latest “thing” on here. I’m stating that I’m staying on Twitter. Besides I think @elonmusk is adorbs. Also, full disclosure: I’m trying to pitch Elon to...



