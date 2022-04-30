Venus and Jupiter Conjunction: Planets to almost touch in night sky

April 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Look up in the sky at the right moment this weekend and you could see two of the solar system's brightest planets almost touching. Venus and Jupiter will be millions of miles apart, but from Earth they will appear close to colliding. This planetary conjunction happens annually but this year they will appear much closer than usual. The same spectacle won't occur again like this until 2039. Just the naked eye or binoculars should be enough to see it in a clear sky. After Saturday, the two planets will go their separate ways as they drift apart in the coming...



Read More...