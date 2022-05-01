AMERICA Prayer Vigil 5/2/22 {Prayer}

May 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Join together with Fellow FREEPERS to Pray for AMERICA: For those in Authority in Government, Family, Military, Business, Healthcare, Education, Churches, and the Media.'I Urge, then, First of All, that Requests, Prayers, Intercession and Thanksgiving be Made for Everyone: for Kings and All those in Authority that we May Live Peaceful and Quiet Lives in All Godliness and Holiness.' 1 Timothy 2:1-2Religion Forum Threads Labeled [Prayer] are Closed to Debate of Any Kind.Isaiah 41:10Fear not, for I am with You.Do not be Dismayed; I am Your God.I will Strengthen you; I will Help you;I will Uphold you with My Victorious...



Read More...