China drone giant grounds Russia, Ukraine sales

May 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the latest move in China’s delicate balancing act over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chinese drone maker DJI has suspended its operations in both warring nations. The Shenzhen-based company is the world’s largest drone manufacturer. This move makes DJI the first major Chinese company to stop business in both countries amid a conflict that the West has condemned and sanctioned but China has so far stood mostly on the sidelines despite its alliance with Moscow. In an April 26 statement, DJI announced that it will suspend all of its business activities in Russia and Ukraine, pending an internal assessment of...



Read More...