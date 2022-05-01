Firefighters extinguish industrial fire at Perdue Farms facility

No one was injured, and the farm has returned to normal operations First responders extinguished an industrial fire that threatened a Perdue Farms facility late Saturday. Authorities say a soybean processing tank in Chesapeake, Virginia caught fire just before 9 p.m. Saturday, and it burned for roughly an hour. No one was injured in the incident, and Perdue Farms facility managers said the damage will have little impact on operations, according to WTKR.



