Flip-Flopping Fascist Fear Fuhrer Fauci Went Maskless at Correspondents’ Dinner Pre-Party and That’s Only the Third-Worst Part of It

May 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

After keeping as many Americans as possible cowering behind slave masks throughout the Plandemic, Anthony Fauci attended yesterday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner pre-party without a mask. The crowded room would have been called a super-spreader event if there were Republicans there, but since it was mostly leftist politicians and corporate media folks, they didn’t even pretend to social distance.

Today, Pandemic Panic Theater has diminished so it’s reasonable to expect such displays. In fact, we would be lambasting them if the progressive glamour crowd had been wearing slave masks at all now that they’ve been essentially debunked as a means of stopping anything other than freedom. That’s why this is only the third-worst example of hypocrisy on display surrounding Fauci.

The two biggest despicable actions are tossups as to which is worse. On one hand, you have the class-separation fully invoked since all of the staff were forced to don slave masks.

As long as the servants are masked, the virus won’t spread amongst the elite. It’s just good science. pic.twitter.com/PUOhepKmlJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 1, 2022

On the other hand, you have Fauci avoiding the televised spotlight by pretending he was making a personal decision not to attend the dinner itself because of “individual assessment of personal risk.”

Fauci bailed on attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner because of “individual assessment of my personal risk." …..so he just went to the crowed pre-parties #WHCD pic.twitter.com/OEkX9OuYHL — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) May 1, 2022

I supposed he was hoping nobody would notice his maskless face at the less-public and untelevised pre-party. It’s all about optics, and he calculated the risk of being caught maskless at a private event was less than the chances of being seen maskless on television.

As patriots, we don’t need more reasons to despise Anthony Fauci and the many evils he has perpetrated amongst his crimes against humanity. But let’s go ahead and add rank hypocrisy to the list.

