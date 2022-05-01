Kinzinger says he "would love" for Pence to testify before January 6 committee

May 1, 2022

Washington — GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said Sunday he "would love" for former Vice President Mike Pence to voluntarily appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Pence played a crucial role in the congressional proceedings on January 6, rebuffing pressure by then-President Donald Trump to reject electoral votes from key battleground states he lost and ultimately reaffirming President Biden's win. While some of his aides have answered questions from House investigators, Pence has not done so.



