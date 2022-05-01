Mark Levin rips Democrats' 'war' against Donald Trump: 'Horrific' 'Stalinist' 'farce'

Fox News host Mark Levin went on a blistering tirade against the Democrat Party for their "war against Donald Trump" on his Sunday show. The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host made the case that Democrats in Congress had abused their powers and colluded with the media to take down the former president because they view him as a potential 2024 threat. He listed three Democrat-elected prosecutors who had targeted the Trump Organization for purely political motives, before he laid into the "so-called January 6 Committee" as a "Stalinist" "farce." "[It's] nothing more than a front politburo type committee set up...



