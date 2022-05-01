National Character and the Quality of Peoples

May 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Looking back at the histories of different nations, one must conclude that high cultural achievements have never been an antidote to evil. Many years ago, I happened to read the book Russia in 1839 by the French traveler and literary man Marquis de Custine, and there I found some interesting judgments about the Russian people: "The Russian people are a nation of mutes. Everything is there, the only thing missing is freedom. That is, a life." "Everyone there is too miserable to complain." "To live in Russia, it’s not enough to hide your thoughts. You have to pretend." "The Russians...



