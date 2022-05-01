National Character and the Quality of Peoples
Looking back at the histories of different nations, one must conclude that high cultural achievements have never been an antidote to evil. Many years ago, I happened to read the book Russia in 1839 by the French traveler and literary man Marquis de Custine, and there I found some interesting judgments about the Russian people: "The Russian people are a nation of mutes. Everything is there, the only thing missing is freedom. That is, a life." "Everyone there is too miserable to complain." "To live in Russia, it’s not enough to hide your thoughts. You have to pretend." "The Russians...
