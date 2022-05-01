Netflix Nightmare: Streamer Shutting Down Two More Kids’ Animated Series

May 1, 2022

As consumers dump their Netflix subscriptions, the far-left streamer is reportedly stopping the production of two more animated kids’ series. Dino Daycare, created by Jeff King, and the South Asian-inspired adventure Boons and Curses, created by Jaydeep Hasrajani, will not move forward at the streaming giant, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter. Dino Daycare was to feature a 6-year-old boy who helps out at a nursery for baby dinosaurs in a world where dinosaurs never went extinct. Boons and Curses was to center around a young warrior — who is made of butter due to a curse —...



