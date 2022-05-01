New image released of teen who attacked Brooklyn Jewish man: police

A new image was released Sunday of one of the teens who jumped a Jewish man in an unprovoked, caught-on-video beatdown on April 1 in Brooklyn. The 21-year-old Hasidic victim was walking down Gerry St. near Harrison Ave. in South Williamsburg just before 8 p.m. when the teens attacked, cops said. Surveillance video recovered at the scene shows the teens throwing their victim against a parked box truck as they punch and kick him to the ground. The teens ran off; the victim suffered minor injuries to his mouth and was treated at the scene, cops said. Police said the...



