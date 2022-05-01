Pa. district ‘appalled,’ investigating after-school drag show at Gay Sexuality Alliance Club event: reports

The Hempfield School District issued a statement Friday apologizing for what has been described by several media outlets as an after-school drag show that was held by the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club at Hempfield High earlier in the week. The district said Friday in a message posted to its website that it was “made aware of a serious situation that took place at the high school on Monday, April 25, after school hours.” District Statement Hempfield School District's statement posted to its website Friday says an investigation is underway. The event reportedly featured dancers in “tight-fitting and revealing clothing with...



