Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

May 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s president before heading to Poland for talks with officials there on Sunday. Pelosi, a California Democrat who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia’s war began more than two months ago. Her visit to Kyiv on Saturday marks a major show of continuing support for the country’s struggle against Moscow. “Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire...



