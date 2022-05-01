Report: Backlash over Ads Featuring Anthem-Kneeler Megan Rapinoe Adds to Subway’s Woes

May 1, 2022

The Subway fast-food chain has been struggling — even before the coronavirus — but many franchise owners also felt that hiring U.S. soccer star and national anthem protester Megan Rapinoe as a national spokesperson was no help at all. According the New York Post, Subway lost 1,043 outlets in 2021. The loss only added to the 1,609 lost in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus hysteria and the 999 lost in 2019. The number of closed restaurants means that Subway’s national footprint has contracted 22 percent overall since 2016. In contrast, McDonald’s only contracted 3.4 percent over the last...



