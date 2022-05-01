Tucker Carlson Reacts to NY Times Hit Piece Against Him with a Selfie

May 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The NY Times published a direct hit peace against Fox News host Tucker Carlson that basically said he’s a white nationalist who is replacing Trump as the leader of everything they consider to be vile in America.

For his part, Carlson wasn’t too concerned. We know this by his social media post. No words. Just a selfie:

Leftist journalists truly believe they’re making an impact with their unhinged attacks against the right. What they don’t seem to understand is that they’re just pandering for applause from their echo chambers. The rest of us just laugh at them.

The post Tucker Carlson Reacts to NY Times Hit Piece Against Him with a Selfie appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...