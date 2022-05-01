Tulsi Gabbard: Obama Behind ‘Ministry of Truth,’ Biden Simply a ‘Front Man’

The US Department of Homeland Security recently announced the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board–a group tasked with countering misinformation regarding homeland security, with a specific focus on Russia and irregular migration. Tulsi Gabbard (D), a former US representative for Hawaii, argued that former US President Barack Obama–not President Joe Biden–is behind the federal effort to establish a Disinformation Governance Board (DGB).“Biden is just a front man," Gabbard said on Twitter Sunday. "Obama, April 21: social media censors 'don’t go far enough,' so the government needs to step in to do the job.” She then compared the planned DGB to...



