US Rep. Adam Kinzinger introduces measure to allow US military intervention in Ukraine if Russia uses chemical, biological weapons

May 1, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday he has introduced legislation that would give congressional authorization for President Joe Biden to use U.S. military force in Ukraine if Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons. Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” the Illinois Republican said the joint resolution would not be a mandate for the Democratic president but rather a measure that would provide an option for Biden’s administration while also sending a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he pursues war with Ukraine. “It just says if it is used, (Biden) has that leverage. It gives him a better...



