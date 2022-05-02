Another Crushing Defeat For Massachusetts Pols

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

SCOTUS has,for the second time in several years,struck down Massachusetts politicians who chose to violate basic Constitutional rights. Both times they did so by a 9-0 vote.This time it was a 1st Amendment case (religious rights *and* free speech rights) and involved the City of Boston. It's the lead story today on local Boston news stations. The earlier one was a 2nd Amendment case in which SCOTUS called the Massachusetts law that they struck down as "frivolous" (Caetano v Massachusetts). Shurtleff v City of Boston



Read More...