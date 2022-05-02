Babylon Bee managing editor challenges Rachel Levine's claim that all medical professionals agree 'about the value (…) of gender-affirming care'

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

We’re not sure who decided that Rachel Levine was some kind of national medical authority … oh, wait. That’s right. It was President Joe Biden. Well, you shouldn’t trust Joe Biden’s judgment when it comes to pretty much anything, and it’s plenty clear that Rachel Levine is no exception: Rachel Levine says pediatricians all agree on importance of 'gender-affirming care' for children https://t.co/CM7dwKU3We — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2022 More from Fox News: Levine made the comments ahead of a Saturday speech at Texas Christian University during which Levine blamed the high rate of suicidal ideation among transgender-identifying youth...



