Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five per cent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the Covid pandemic.The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.He said the risk of that happening is 'way above five per cent' and would mean the world has yet to see the worst of the pandemic.It is not the first time he has made such a prediction. In December 2021, he...



