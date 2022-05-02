Breaking: A leaked draft decision indicates that the Supreme Court will overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion decision

A draft decision indicates that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the controversial Roe v. Wade decision that established abortion rights in 1973. The initial draft majority opinion was obtained by Politico and published on Monday. (SEE: https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/02/supreme-court-abortion-draft-opinion-00029473) The draft is written by Justice Samuel Alito and was reportedly circulated inside the court. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes, referring to a separate decision that defended abortion rights. The leak of a draft opinion is unprecedented in the modern history of the Supreme Court. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning...



