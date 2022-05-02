Dem Rep. Meeks: Putin’s War Might Cause People to Starve in America

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said Monday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cause people to starve in the United States. Meeks said, “Time is of the essence. We have the pass this $33 billion immediately. Look, as President Zelensky said, he’s not only fighting for the sovereignty of Ukraine. We know, and we can see, that it is the intent of Putin to move on to the Baltic States, to Moldova to Georgia, and not to stop there. And others are watching what takes place. Let me tell you something else...



