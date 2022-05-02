Donald Trump Announces Rally with Liz Cheney Challenger Harriet Hageman in Casper, Wyoming

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Donald Trump announced Monday his plan for a political rally in Casper, Wyoming. The president is expected to rally with Harriet Hageman, a Republican primary challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The rally is scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 4:00 PM MDT on Memorial Day weekend. Hageman was chosen by Trump in September 2021 to challenge Cheney despite a crowded field of interested candidates. “Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats’ number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney,” Trump wrote at...



Read More...