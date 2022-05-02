Electric Bus Catches Fire After Battery Explosion

May 2, 2022

An Electric Bus Caught Fire After Battery Explosion in Paris https://youtu.be/5r-yN8SugWM A video recording shows the start of the fire which completely consumed an electric RATP bus on Friday 29 April. The incident caused no injuries. The bus burst into flames within seconds. This is what can be seen on the video that captured the very beginning of the fire of an electric vehicle of the RATP in Paris , this Friday, April 29. In the images, we can see a small explosion occur on the roof of the bus, where the batteries are located, followed by huge flames that...



