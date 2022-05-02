Establishment Republicans Appear To Abandon Nisly (vote for this guy in Indiana tomorrow if you are in his district!)

If Curt Nisly wins Tuesday, May 3, in the Republican Primary for State District 22, it will be without the support of most elected Republican colleagues in the General Assembly. In recent weeks, it’s become clear the Republican leadership in Indianapolis and some Republican leaders in north central Indiana have turned on Nisly, in doing so, throwing a large amount of campaign money and other support toward State Rep. Craig Snow’s campaign. Nisly and Snow are seeking to win Tuesday’s Republican primary in the redrawn District 22. Nisly has served as the District 22 representative for eight years and perfected...



