Ex-NYPD officer found guilty of attacking D.C. cop with flag pole on Jan. 6

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON — A jury on Monday convicted a former New York City police officer for assaulting a D.C. police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Webster, a 56-year-old retired NYPD officer was found guilty of all six counts of assault and civil disorder. The jury began deliberating late on Friday evening and returned a verdict by Monday morning. Webster tried to convince the jury that a D.C. police officer instigated a fight. His attorney said Webster showed "restraint," and Webster testified that he grabbed the officer's gas mask so that the officer could "see my...



Read More...