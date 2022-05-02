Firefighters Respond to Industrial Fire at Perdue Farms Facility

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Another day, another fire at a food processing plant. Chesapeake, Virginia – Firefighters responded to an industrial fire at Perdue Farms Saturday night. “Chesapeake firefighters battled an industrial fire this evening at Perdue Farms in the South Norfolk area. Plant operators reported a fire in large soybean processing tank. Firefighters climbed multiple flights of stairs with hose and equipment to access the standpipe system. Water was applied and the fire brought under control in approximately one hour. Much work left here to overhaul and dump product from the tank. Solid work tonight by all involved. Special thanks to Company 8...



Read More...