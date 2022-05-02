Genius! Netflix Boosts Subscriber Base By Firing Hundreds Of Employees Who Will Now Stay Home And Watch Netflix All Day

May 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS GATOS, CA—Netflix subscribers increased ten-fold this week after the executive team brilliantly fired hundreds of employees—who will now stay home all day watching Netflix. Many of the former employees are DEI experts who worked hard to create the diverse content they now consume.

