"Green" US Military Touted [semi-satire]

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended President Biden's plan to phase out fossil fuels in the US military, saying "there are a lot of overlooked advantages of an all green army and navy. One of the key vulnerabilities of the modern fighting force is its fuel supplies. As we have seen in the Ukraine-Russia war fuel storage facilities can be bombed by drones. If tanks can't get fuel they're immobilized." "Then there's the problem of onboard fuel exploding after being hit by incoming rockets and bullets," Psaki pointed out. "If these vehicles were solar powered this risk could be significantly diminished....



