Jen Psaki Lied To DC Reporters About Covid Spending And Only One Of Them Called Her On It

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The White House pretends to offer information to reporters, and the press pretends to scrutinize it, all while really working together to screw Americans. If ever one day and one incident explained the problem with the elite media in Washington, April 6 seems as good as any. On that day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brandished a binder at the daily press briefing, claiming it contained information regarding Covid spending that the Biden administration had provided to Congress: This is 385 pages of information we have given to Capitol Hill and briefed them on how COVID funding has been...



Read More...