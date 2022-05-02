Joe Biden pays tribute to 'longtime friend' liberal icon Walter 'Fritz' Mondale and credits the late former vice president for bringing an office for the president's No. 2 to the White House

Joe Biden delivered remarks in honor of 'long time friend', 'good man' and former Vice President Walter Frederick 'Fritz' Mondale on Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 'I served with Fritz a long time. He became a good and close friend,' the president said during his remarks at the Northrop Memorial Auditorium on the University of Minnesota's campus at the memorial service for Mondale, who served as President Jimmy Carter's No. 2 for his single term from 1977-1981. 'I was a kid when I got elected – I wasn't even old enough to be sworn in – I was 29-years-old,' Biden said...



