Left Panics That Millions Of Babies Might Live

May 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Unconsolable wailing was heard across the country today as the left learned that there is a chance Roe v. Wade could be overturned, which would "lead to more babies being allowed to live."

