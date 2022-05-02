Ministry Of Truth Announces Target Of Today’s Two Minutes Hate Is Tucker Carlson

May 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a darkened room in Washington, faithful followers of the Biden administration gathered dutifully for this morning's Two Minutes Hate. Every day, zealous disciples of the Party come together to rile one another up in hatred and anger over a different target of the Party's wrath. Recent objects of the Two Minutes Hate include LibsofTikTok, Elon Musk, and The Babylon Bee.

The post Ministry Of Truth Announces Target Of Today's Two Minutes Hate Is Tucker Carlson appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...