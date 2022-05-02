MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Attacks Elon Musk as a “Petulant and Not So Bright Billionaire” – Musk Responds with Fire

The same leftists who claimed social media isn’t censoring conservatives are melting down over Elon Musk’s decision to buy Twitter. Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion dollars last week and the left is not taking it well. Musk has stated that he believes ‘free speech’ on social media should match the law of the country. The vermin at CNN and MSNBC are freaking out and openly admitting they do not believe in free speech. NBC’s Mehdi Hasan lashed out at Elon Musk and asserted that all Republicans are Nazis. “If [the “neo-Nazi faction” of the GOP expands in November],...



