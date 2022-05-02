New study finds Vitamin D ‘safe and effective’ in preventing COVID-19

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A randomized controlled trial study published last week found that Vitamin D can significantly reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19, without producing any serious side effects. The peer-reviewed study, which recruited 321 frontline healthcare workers, received follow-up from 94 participants from the group that was administered Vitamin D and 98 from the group that was not. Of those who had taken Vitamin D, 6.4% contracted COVID-19, while 24.5% of those who had not taken the vitamin were infected with the virus. The study also found that Vitamin D is effective against COVID-19 regardless of the Vitamin D levels in the...



