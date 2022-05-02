NYC Raises COVID Alert Level From “Low” To “Medium”, South Africa Faces Another Outbreak

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With US markets still in turmoil during Monday’s thin-liquidity sessions, more troubling COVID headlines added to the general downcast mood when NYC raised its alert level from “low” to “medium”. The shift comes as the number of new cases per 100K people over the past week has surpassed 200. The latest number of 209.02 cases per 100,000 is the highest since early February. Patients hospitalized with the virus also have increased over the last month, but still remain below 500. During the omicron-induced surge around the holidays, hospitalizations in the city peaked above 6,500 in January, per NY State data....



