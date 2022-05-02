Person Finally Receives Healing After Final Holdout Extends Her Arm Forward During Prayer

May 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

FRANKLIN, TN—During a recent corporate prayer at First Baptist Tennessee, Pastor Dave Hughes asked his church to extend their arms forward and pray over a woman who needed healing. Despite the hundreds in attendance with arms forward in prayer, the woman was unable to be healed until the final holdout, Belle Jenkins, extended her arm too.

