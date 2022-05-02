Poll: J.D. Vance Increases Lead Heading into Tuesday’s Ohio Senate Primary

Trump-endorsed candidate J.D. Vance has increased his lead heading into Tuesday’s Ohio Republican Senate primary, a Sunday Trafalgar Group poll revealed. Twenty-six percent of likely Ohio voters support Vance in the seven-way primary. [cut]Final Independent #OHSen ‘22 #GOP primary @trafalgar_group #poll shows #Vance lead w/tight race for 2nd #OHpol26.2% @JDVance122.0% @dolan4ohio20.8% @JoshMandelOhio13.1% @MikeGibbonsOH5.7% @JaneTimkenOH1.9% @mpukita1.7% Patel8.6% UndSee Report:https://t.co/AjiR7vO6DG— Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) May 2, 2022 Both Mandel and Vance have received high-quality endorsements from conservatives. Vance has won the endorsement of Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Mandel’s endorsements include Club...



