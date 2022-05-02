Quick release for man accused of luring minor in Portland underscores concerns in system

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Two Portland women are at a loss for words over how quickly a man accused of exposing himself to a 12-year-old got out of jail. Bill Glenn Fomonyuy, is back behind bars on an unrelated burglary charge, this time without bail. However, the current system that allowed his release is under scrutiny and will see major changes over the next 12 months. Tami Perkins and Kathi Gibson said their nightmare started the morning of March 28, when Tami said she saw a man jump her neighbor’s fence as her niece was walking up to her neighbor’s house. She went to...



Read More...