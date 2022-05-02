Russia loses quarter of combat power in nine weeks of Ukraine war, MoD says

Russia has lost a quarter of the combat power it sent to Ukraine at the beginning of the invasion, British intelligence has found. The UK’s Ministry of Defence said it could take years before many of the groups are fit for action again. Tens of thousands of Russian troops are estimated to have been killed during the first nine weeks of war but Moscow has not given a figure. The Ukrainian military has also kept its death toll secret. “At the start of the conflict, Russia committed over 120 battalion tactical groups, approximately 65 per cent of its entire...



