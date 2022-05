Russia showing clear 'casualty aversion', as troops forced to retreat from Kharkiv

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Ukrainian counter-offensive pushed Russian forces 25 miles east of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, US officials said on Monday night. They also said Russian gains in Donbas had been "minimal at best" and "quite frankly anaemic", and Vladimir Putin's troops appeared to be displaying a risk aversion to casualties.



