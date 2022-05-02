Scarborough: Biden Can Laugh at Himself and Praise a Free Press Unlike ‘Snowflake’ Trump

On Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough praised President Joe Biden for how he received being roasted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend. Scarborough pointed out that Biden “wasn’t a little snowflake” about jokes being made at his expense. He added the president was able to laugh at himself and praise a free press, which he said former President Donald Trump “most definitely” could not do.



