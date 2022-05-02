Sen. Scott: Left-Wing Groups Using Race, Lawsuits To Carry Out Election Fraud

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

One of the top Senate Republicans said that left-wing groups are using lawsuits and allegations of racism to push for measures that weaken the country’s election integrity.

Voters cast their ballots at Keevan Elementary School in North St. Louis, Mo., on Aug. 4, 2020. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) says that Democrats are currently using claims that voter ID laws are racist in a bid to strike them down, although many such laws are commonplace in countries across Europe and elsewhere.

“You know what the left does? Well, you’re a racist. My gosh, if you do anything like that you’re a racist,” Scott told Just The News. “If you do you have to ask somebody for their ID, you’re a racist, or if you don’t allow us to do same-day registration where you won’t know who’s voting, you must be a racist.”

Meanwhile, left-wing advocacy groups, reportedly coordinating with the Department of Justice, are trying to “make sure that you can commit fraud in this country,” Scott added. Such reports suggest those groups are seeking to dissolve or block voter ID laws, ballot harvesting laws, and limits on ballot boxes, he said.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, on May 26, 2021. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“It’s not fair that you get to know who’s going to vote in an election. And we ought to be able to ballot harvest. And by the way, those ballot boxes, they shouldn’t be monitored,” Scott, the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), told the outlet. “That’s what they want.”

Scott said that NRSC and Republican National Committee are now defending numerous lawsuits against election integrity laws across the United States.

“We’re defending lawsuits all over the country where these states have improved their election laws to make sure that your vote is never diluted,” he said.

About a month ago, a judge in Florida ruled that the state’s new election law, SB 90, was unconstitutional, although state officials have appealed the order. That law was signed in May 2021 by the governor before it was challenged by several liberal advocacy groups, some of which accused the law of being racist.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, an Obama appointee, said the law is discriminatory and claimed it violates the Constitution. He also issued a permanent injunction that prevented the enforcement of many of the provisions

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody last month appealed the ruling, while Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes Walker’s ruling will be overturned.

“I don’t think there is any question that it will be stayed and reversed, but this was way, way outside the bounds of what the current law is,” the governor said in April.

Department of Justice officials didn’t respond by press time to a request by The Epoch Times for comment.