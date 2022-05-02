Stage managed: Senate Democrat fed question to DOJ witness, suggested answer ahead of hearings

May 2, 2022

An aide to Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff even asked DOJ if witnesses would have "heartburn" or "would have any trouble answering" prearranged questions. ========================================================================= Congressional hearings are supposed to show the independence of Congress exercising its oversight of the executive branch. But that wasn't the case with Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and the Biden Justice Department in a series of hearings last fall. Memos made public under the Freedom of Information Act show Ossoff, a freshman Democrat, fed his planned questions and even suggested an answer to Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristin Clarke ahead of two Senate Judiciary...



