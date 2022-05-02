Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One: Criminals Go Wild in San Francisco Walgreens, Stuffing Their Bags in Broad Daylight

If anyone needs evidence that leftists are suffering from a strong delusion about the policies they’ve put in place in Democrat hellhole cities like San Francisco, we need only look at reactions to the skyrocketing crime. Perhaps an easier way to look at it is to highlight what Democrats have NOT done in their cities, namely give law enforcement the authority they used to enjoy that allowed them to actually stop crimes. Here’s modern-day San Francisco in a nutshell: Another Walgreens in San Francisco is hit by looters. Walgreens already closed 5 locations in San Francisco due to theft. pic.twitter.com/yrFrXekeio...



